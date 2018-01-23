Police identify body found in burned car in B.C.; death ruled a homicide

TRAIL, B.C. — RCMP say a body found in the trunk of a burnt out car in British Columbia is believed to be the victim of a targeted homicide.

Mounties say the grey 1999 Honda Civic was found abandoned on Highway 22 about 11 kilometres north of Trail on Sunday.

Thirty-eight year old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C., has been identified as the victim.

The coroners service has confirmed that his death was a homicide.

Cpl. Dan Moskoluk says police believe he was targeted and the public is not at risk.