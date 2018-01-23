Snowboarder found dead in treed area within Vancouver Island resort boundaries

COURTENAY, B.C. — Officials say a snowboarder is dead after being found unresponsive at a Vancouver Island resort.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort says the man was found in a treed area on Monday.

It was the same day the resort reopened following a winter storm that dumped more than a metre of snow on the mountain.

The resort's risk manager, Dale Logan, says in a news release that the man had been snowboarding in an off-trail area but within the resort's boundaries.

Ambulance services were called and Logan says the accident resulted in the death of the snowboarder.

The coroner's service says it's now handling the case involving the man in his 20s.

Resort general manager Peter Gibson called the incident "a very sad tragedy."