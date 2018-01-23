Tempers flare as old, new B.C. Liberal leadership candidates debate

VANCOUVER — Tempers flared at the B.C. Liberal leadership debate in Vancouver as veteran candidates butted heads on the future of the party with newer faces calling for change.

Veteran cabinet ministers Mike de Jong, Andrew Wilkinson and Todd Stone are facing backbenchers Sam Sullivan and Michael Lee, as well as former Conservative MP Dianne Watts.

Lee was prompted to say "don't patronize me" in response to criticism from Wilkinson over his lack of experience and calls to expand the party's appeal to voters.

Watts was also forced to defend her platform and commitment to the party with questions from de Jong, Wilkinson and Stone.