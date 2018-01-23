What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER —

EXPERT SAYS TSUNAMI ALERT A GOOD MOVE

An expert in British Columbia is supporting a decision by emergency officials to issue a tsunami alert after Tuesday morning's 7.9-magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska.

Residents of many coastal communities in B.C. were ordered to evacuate to higher ground although Emergency Preparedness BC says in the end there was only a three-centimetre wave at Tofino.

But earth science professor Brent Ward at Simon Fraser University says officials weren't wrong to declare the alert because the quake carried all the signs of spawning a tsunami, even though it turned out not to be that kind of tremblor.

Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne says there was a great sense of relief when the warning was lifted, saying you prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and that's what happened Tuesday.

---

---

ARRESTS AT POP-UP POT STALLS IN VANCOUVER

Vancouver police say four people were arrested during the first phase of a crackdown on downtown pop-up stalls selling marijuana.

Police say those arrested are facing 11 drug-related charges and they plan to arrest at least one more suspect.

Deputy Chief Const. Howard Chow says police seized more than four kilograms of dried marijuana, more than 10 kilograms of edible marijuana products and more than $4,000 in cash in the first phase of Project Apprentice.

The operation Sunday night came after months of inaction against what some have called an "open-air drug market'' in the downtown core.

---

---

B.C. NETS TOP GRADE FOR REDUCING RED TAPE

B.C. has received an A grade for the sixth year in a row in the latest Red Tape Report Card by a business lobby group.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says B.C. has shown strong leadership in regulatory reform, which is now recognized internationally.

It notes that the province had a change in government last year and says there are indications the NDP will continue to support key measures that make the province a leader in red tape reduction.

But it says it's too early to say whether the government will build on these initiatives.

---

---

TEENS WARNED TO NOT PROVIDE INTIMATE IMAGES

The RCMP is investigating a report that several teens in Fort St. John may have been victims of sextortion.

Mounties in the northeastern community say they have been told by the B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit that the teens may have provided intimate photos of themselves to a person posing as a friend online.

Investigators say they believe there may be more victims and are urging parents to speak to school-age children to find out if they have recently shared intimate photos with someone on the internet or through their personal cellphones.

Parents are being asked to contact police if their children have shared images or if they have been approached to do so.

---

---

RESIDENTS URGED TO TEST FOR CANCER-CAUSING RADON

A Simon Fraser University researcher is giving out free radon-testing kits to Vancouver residents in what she says is the first initiative of its kind in B.C.

Health sciences researcher Anne-Marie Nicol is urging people to test for the odourless and colourless cancer-causing gas in their homes.

Nicol says the results of her initiative will be used to make a case for changing building regulations in Canada.

She says the danger from radon is very real and other countries have moved aggressively in terms of policies and regulations but Canada continues to lag behind.

---