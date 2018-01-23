Why didn’t Vancouver get a tsunami warning this morning?

Residents living on the West Coast of B.C. and the United States woke up Tuesday morning to the news they had been in danger of a tsunami smashing into their homes only hours before. That tsunami did not materialize and the alert was called off.

But people living in the Lower Mainland did not receive that tsunami warning.

That’s because the Vancouver-area is shielded from tsunamis created by earthquakes in the Pacific Ocean, said UBC oceanographer Susan Allen.

“Those of us behind Vancouver Island, north of the Gulf Islands, are well protected from a tsunami that is generated out in the open ocean.”

Tuesday morning’s tsunami warning was triggered by a 7.9 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Alaska. The location of that earthquake meant that Vancouver was not at risk of a tsunami, Allen confirmed.

Ocean Networks Canada, an organization that collects wave and tide measurements of the west coast of Vancouver Island, measured a 3 cm “tsunami wave” Tuesday morning after the earthquake near Alaska.

But it is technically possible for Vancouver to fall victim to a tsunami if an earthquake happened somewhere in the Strait of Georgia, said Allen.

In that case, the tsunami would hit Vancouver shores in a matter a minutes, whereas a tsunami from an earthquake near Alaska would take about four hours to reach the south coast of B.C., she said.

But researchers have found that Fraser Valley delta has not been subject to a tsunami for thousands of years.

The City of Richmond and Corporation of Delta commissioned a study in 2005 that found a tsunami had not hit the Lower Mainland in the past 4,000 years, despite multiple large earthquakes occurring west of Vancouver Island.

Which earthquakes create tsunamis?

Not all earthquakes create tsunamis, said Allen.

“If the ocean ground moves sideways or if it moves deep underground, that doesn’t significantly affect the water. But if the bottom of the ocean moves up, or moves down, that would create a tsunami.”

But it is difficult to immediately know how the tectonic plates shifted and that is why authorities issue a tsunami warning right away if there is an earthquake in the region, she explained.