Disability community celebrates new accessible fare gates at SkyTrain stations

There is now a hands-free option to use TransLink’s fare gates for people with disabilities, but some advocates say the feature should have been installed when the compass-card system was first rolled out two years ago.

TransLink says the $9 million program that uses radio-frequency ID cards is the first of its kind in the world. Fare gates open once one of these cards is within range, and closes after the person passes through.

It solves a problem that was created after the fare gates were installed two years ago, said Jane Dyson, executive director of Disability Alliance BC.

“Before the compass-card barriers were installed, there were a number of people with disabilities were able to access SkyTrain without having to ask for assistance,” she explained.

But once the barriers were set up, people who could not tap in and out had three options: travel with a friend, ask a stranger to help, or call TransLink and an attendant would open the gate.

“It took away people’s independent and dignity,” said Dyson.

“It was big step back, not a step forward.”

The transit authority aims to fit all stations (including SeaBus stations) with what it is calling universal fare gate access by the end of 2018 and it has done about 40 per cent of stations so far.

But some disability advocates say TransLink should have considered options for disabled people before installing the fare gates.

“It’s atrocious it’s taking so long and has been so low priority,” said Cherry Thompson, who uses a wheelchair.

“It shouts that disabled transit users are second class citizens and it’s not a good look for a public service.”

When asked about the criticism, Translink responded with this written statement:

“Launching the program this month meets our original June 2016 commitment of rolling out this program within 18 months. Getting this right is essential, so we are taking the time to make sure it’s working for our customers.”

Fellow disability advocate Dyson pointed out TransLink should be congratulated on being the first in the world to implement this type of hands-free technology for fare gates.

"As much as we wish it could have been faster, we are very pleased the process is under way.”

She hopes the transit authority will consider installing a similar technology for SkyTrain station elevators, as some people are not able to push elevator buttons.

In order to enroll for the program, people need to apply at translink.ca/opengates and see an occupational therapist before receiving a card. Eventually, those users will be able to load money onto the card and pay for each trip, similar to how compass cards work.

For now, people who use the RFID cards don’t pay to use the SkyTrain, said Dyson.