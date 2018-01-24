Man dies after being injured at Richmond, B.C., trampoline park: RCMP

RICHMOND, B.C. — RCMP say a man who was performing a series of acrobatic manoeuvres was seriously injured at a Richmond, B.C., leisure facility and has since died.

Extreme Air Park, an indoor trampoline facility, says in a statement that it is devastated over the death and customer safety is its highest priority at the facility.

Mounties say in a news release the 46-year-old man was visiting the facility on Jan. 20 with his two children when he was hurt.

Police say the man's fall led to serious injuries and cardiac arrest.

Extreme Air Park says it can't comment on the details of the incident but is doing everything to assist police investigators.