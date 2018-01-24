Vancouver boaters protest moorage-fee increases at Burrard Civic Marina

Boaters at a False Creek marina are incensed that the park board is raising moorage rates despite letting the marina fall into disrepair.

In November, the park board voted to raise fees at Burrard Civic Marina by 30 per cent over the next four to five years, starting with an eight per cent increase in 2018.

“Our marina has reached the state where it is unsafe to walk the docks, where it is falling apart and we see other marinas are in such better condition,” said Joao Carlos D’Almedia, a director at the Burrard Civic Marina’s boaters association.

“We are frustrated the park board is treating us as a cash cow and not putting anything into it.”

A park-board staff report found comparable local marinas had fees that were about 30 per cent higher than those at Burrard Civic Marina.

The 2018 moorage rates at Burrard – listed per feet, per month – range from $11.70 to $13.36.

Nearby Heather Civic Marina and False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf list similar rates on their websites.

But the park board maintains that the Burrard Civic Marina’s cheap moorage fees have resulted in a three-year waitlist for 21-foot berths and a four-to-five year wait for 40-foot berths.

A three per cent increase is typical but this year’s eight per cent increase means D’Almeida will be paying $350 more to park his 27-foot sailboat at Burrard Civic Marina.

He says that despite the annual fee increases, the park board has not done a good job maintaining the marina’s 54-year-old facilities.

“A lot of is still from the original build,” said D’Almeida, who has been a member for 17 years.

In recent years, the boaters’ association successfully pushed the park board to install a new bathroom at the marina.

“It reached the point where the cleaner couldn’t get the smell of urine out of the tiles. It was that bad.”

Some of the docks tilt 25 degrees when walked on and are in dire need of repair, he added.

It’s frustrating when other city-owned marinas are better maintained, he said.

“The park board also runs the Heather marina but if you were to visit the two marinas, they look extremely different.”

Park board commissioner, Stuart Mackinnon, acknowledged that the nearby Heather Civic Marina – owned by the city but operated by the park board – received upgrades recently.

“Now, we need to get in and start working on the Burrard [marina],” he said.

“Vancouver is getting to be an old city and a lot of our infrastructure is now coming up for renewal. Whether that is parks or community centres, sewers, lights, and marinas, there is only so much facility management one can do in a year.”

He confirmed the city and park board are investing $3.5 million toward upgrading Burrard Civic Marina.