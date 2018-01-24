Vancouver woman missing for 2 weeks likely dead: police

Police say a Vancouver woman who disappeared "under suspicious circumstances" two weeks ago is likely dead and is asking the public to help investigators piece together the events leading up to her disappearance.

Su Yu Liang, 37, did not pick up her children from school on Wednesday, January 10, prompting her father to report her missing to the police. The next day, officers found Liang's car, a grey electric 2014 BMW i3, at Cassiar and Charles streets near the Rupert Park Pitch and Putt in Vancouver. Investigators are asking looking to speak with anyone who knows who may have driven the car there.

Officers also executed a search warrant Liang's home in East Vancouver and arrested one man who has since been released.

"Although we are treating this file as a missing person’s investigation and hoping for the best, we have collected evidence that leads us to believe that we won’t find Ms. Liang alive," said Cst. Jason Doucette.

“We are asking anyone who may have had contact with her, or who has information about her activities leading up to January 10th, to contact our detectives.”

Liang wears glasses and is described as Asian, five-feet three-inches tall, 120 pounds, and has black shoulder-length hair.