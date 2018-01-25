Controversial Burrard Bridge bike lane named North America's busiest

Vancouver's Burrard Bridge clocked the most cyclists in 2017 of any bike route in Canada and the United States, according to a cyclist-counting company that collects data from around the world.

Cyclists registered 1.13 million trips on the new separated bike lane on the bridge connecting Vancouver's downtown and Kitsilano neighbourhoods in 2017 alone, according to Eco-Counter.

The company sells people counters — for cyclists, pedestrians and even hikers — around the world. Last year's figure for Vancouver calculates to about 3,100 trips every day, making it the most popular biking spot in North America, the company stated in a blog post.

The local bridge nabbed the top spot despite ongoing controversery over the costly bridge upgrades, as well as complaints from some motorists over losing another traffic lane, as well as undergoing constant construction for the past three years.

Work wrapped up last October. The upgrades included separated bike lanes, pedestrian access on both sides of the bridge, a suicide-prevention barrier, and new raised sidewalks.

However last year's record was a drop from 2015, when cyclists took 1.3 million trips over the same bridge, according to the city.

Eco-Counter called Vancouver a "world-leading cycling city" in its most recent blog post and highlighted the city's rapidly expanding network of bike lanes.