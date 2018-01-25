Homicide investigators probing fatal house fire in Surrey, B.C.

SURREY, B.C. — Police are investigating a fatal house fire in Surrey, B.C., that's believed to be suspicious.

Police say the fire broke out Thursday afternoon in a residential area in the south end of the city.

A news release from police says two victims were found dead in the home.

The deaths are believed to be suspicious, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating.

The area is expected to be cordoned off for "a significant amount of time," as police gather evidence.