Vancouver police say missing mother not expected to be found alive

VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver spent hours searching an east-side home Wednesday night, looking for clues that could help them find a woman who has been missing for two weeks.

Su Yi Liang, who is 37, was reported missing by her father on Jan. 10 after she failed to pick up her children from school and her grey, electric 2014 BMW i3 was found the next day in the city's northeast.

Police consider her disappearance suspicious, but only released details of the case Wednesday after determining it's unlikely to have a positive outcome.

Const. Jason Doucette, a police spokesman, says evidence has been collected that leads detectives to believe Liang will not be found alive, although he won't say why.

Doucette says based on information uncovered over the last two weeks, officers executed a search warrant at Liang’s home and took a man into custody for questioning who has since been released.