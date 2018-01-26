Don't panic, this Vancouver food truck's got bannock

This Saturday, Vancouver will get its first Indigenous food truck when Paul Natrall launches Mr. Bannock at 11 a.m. at St Paul’s Church in North Vancouver.

From wild game, like elk and bison, to fire roasted bannock, Natrall will offer Vancouverites a chance to taste innovative interpretations of traditional flavours. As he explained, “I want to preserve culture through food.”

A member of the Squamish Nation, Natrall started cooking with his grandmother as a child.

“I cooked for fun," he said, "for my extended family.”

His love of making food eventually led him to the Aboriginal specialty culinary training program at Vancouver Community College, where he focused on Indigenous cuisine. In 2012, he was part of Canada’s Aboriginal Culinary Team, competing in Germany in the World Culinary Olympics. “After I took the program, I realized that’s what I want to do,” Natrall said.

He worked in catering for several years, and scored third place in last year’s Vancouver Taco Fest with his bannock taco.

Traditional Squamish Nation ingredients like juniper berries and smoked wild salmon, and cooking methods like clay and stone baking feature prominently in Natrall’s dishes. Bannock has always been a staple.

“Every person will make it differently," he explained. "Different communities have different recipes.

"At potlatches, they would have the best bannock. People would look forward to it each season. Natrall’s own recipe has developed over time, influenced by both grandmothers.