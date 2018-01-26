'From here on in is a gift': Bruce Cockburn mulls our political time

Fifty years after singer-songer Bruce Cockburn burst onto the Canadian music scene combining careful guitar work with scathing political lyrics and activism to match, he's released his first album in six years.

Bone on Bone was released in September, and Cockburn, 72, plays Saturday 8 p.m. at the Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts. He spoke to Metro from his San Francisco home.

Metro: How does Bruce Cockburn of 40 years ago compare to today's?

Bruce Cockburn: To the extent I can remember, I was worried about more stuff. I wish I could claim to be free of unnecessary concerns. But I found when I turned 50, I suddenly felt I had a license to enjoy my life. Because the pressure was off. I'd made it through half a century; from here on in is a gift.

You aren't 'pacing the cage' any more?

(Laughs) That depends on the day! I might be, but mostly not. That's a condition that all of us find ourselves in one way or another at times. Hopefully infrequently.

Whether it's #MeToo, anti-Trump or refugees — do these movements remind you of the kind of awakening you saw in your songs Call It Democracy or If I Had a Rocket Launcher?

There's so much bafflegab; the President makes outrageous statements every day, you can pretty much count on it, and pretty much everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie. Why are we paying attention to this guy at all? If you're going to get involved in stuff — and I hope people do — if you get enough of that youthful energy involved in something there is the chance of making changes.

Is there anything you have to offer this generation going through its 'rocket launcher' phase?