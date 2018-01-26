Nothin' but food at Vancouver's first no-package grocery store

The founders of a new Vancouver zero-waste food business want to change the way you shop.

“There’s a bit of a learning curve, for sure,” said Brianne Miller, who has been working on developing the idea for two years. “For people that are new to this, it takes a little bit of time to prepare yourself.”

Miller and her team — all young women under 30 — are getting close to opening Nada, Vancouver’s first no-packaging grocery store (The Soap Dispensary on Main St. in Vancouver offers soap refills and a few food items).It’s a concept that has caught on in other places, such as Ottawa and Montreal: food is offered in bulk bins or in jars customers can pay a deposit for.

Shopping this way takes a bit of getting used to, Miller explained.

“We encourage people to take a bit of time in the morning before they leave to pack a reusable bag that will have a couple bulk containers, a reusable mug, things like that they can use everyday," she said, "and then if they have a couple things that are tailored for grocery shopping but that’s always great.

"It gets easier over time. It just becomes one of those habits people tend to pick up pretty quickly.”

Why go to all the trouble? Miller pointed out that while people feel good about recycling, it’s a limited solution to reducing the amount of garbage that gets dumped in landfills.

After two years of holding pop-up shops in locations like Patagonia and MEC, Miller now has a lease on a store location at Fraser and Broadway in a building owned by the City of Vancouver. The store will be a fully-stocked grocery store, Miller said, offering everything from vegetables to granola to milk, a bakery and a deli section.

She’s also planning a small café to try to go farther in reducing the organic waste the store will inevitably produce: “We wanted to close the loop of food waste in our own store, so we’ll take vegetables and make soups and smoothies before they go bad.”

Miller has also had to work with suppliers, from small urban farms like SOLE Foods to bigger companies, like Nature’s Path, to change the way they transport their food to the Nada store.

Her team has also developed a custom-made digital solution to the problem of how to accurately subtract the weight of a customer’s container from the weight of the food: a digital sticker system integrated with the store’s point of sale system that allows the checkout macines to automatically deduct the weight of the container.

All Miller needs now is building permits to renovate the store, something she’s still waiting on from the city.