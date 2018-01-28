East Van's iconic Rio Theatre 'in danger of being developed': owner

An East Vancouver arts icon is 'in danger' of going the way of so many other small businesses as the city's real estate values soar, the owner of the Rio Theatre revealed Saturday.

But as fans of the independent theatre and performance venue took to social media to express their shock and dismay on the 80th anniversary of a cinema on the site — and 10 years since she purchased it — Corinne Lea said there's hope, but only if she can find a way to buy the property before it risks being redeveloped into a "multiplex."

Rio owner Corinne Lea confirmed the theatre property on Broadway Avenue near Commercial Drive has been put up for sale by the lot's owner — but insisted it's not the end of the Vancouver arts fixture.

"I want to reassure you all that the Rio is not going anywhere as long as we have anything to say about it!" she wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon, after a document related to the property's sale circulated online. "Yes (it's) true The Rio property is for sale and is in danger of being developed and turned into a multiplex.

"But we have plans to buy it, so we can save it from being torn down."

And thanks to an eight-year lease, Lea added, her cinema — popular for its alcohol license and mix of mainstream feature films and independent and festival offerings, cult film classics and burlesque and rock performances — isn't going anyway soon anyway.

"We also have a lease for eight more years so that anyone who buys the Rio would have to honor our existing lease," she noted, "so there's that."

According to a real estate document from Los Angeles-based realty firm CBRE, which bills itself online as "the largest commercial real estate services and investment firm in the world," the company "is pleased to offer the opportunity to acquire a 6,350 sq. ft. development site with opportunity to assemble on 1660 East Broadway, more notably known as the Rio Theatre."

The property is zoned for up to 10-storeys at a floor-space ration of 4.0. The company said the land is a promising spot for a land assembly, potentially allowing for a much larger mixed-use development across the street from the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station.

According to B.C. Assessment, the 1660 E. Broadway Ave. property is worth $4 million, a nearly 14 per cent increase from last year. Across Broadway Avenue, the building hosting the Lee Family Community Health Centre, at 1669 E. Broadway Ave., is valued at $35.5 million — the land itself $12.4 million. And the Rio's adjacent property, hosting storefronts and offices upstairs, is worth $11.8 million, just over half of that the land itself.

"(It) is in an ideal position for a development assembly with the adjacent properties," CBRE stated. "… The City will consider applications for additional density and height for the Rio Theatre."

Lea said she has been in discussions with her business's landlord, who has offered to sell her the building "at market value," but that is currently out of reach.

"In order for us to buy the property," she explained, "we need a lot more money than we currently have! But we're working on it! Long live The Rio Theatre."

On Jan. 1, Lea posted to Facebook thanking her patrons for "record high sales for December" and adding that "the Rio is thriving … it makes me so happy to see people coming out to see indie films and supporting local performers."

On Saturday, she added that "we've had record sales this year."

It's not the first time Lea has fought for the institution's survival. In 2012, she spearheaded a battle with the provincial government over liquor regulations barring the venue from holding all-ages screenings if it also held liquor serving permits for other events. Eventually the B.C. Liberals launched liquor law reforms allowing alcohol in a variety of new venues, including theatres.