Organ donations in B.C. save record-breaking number of lives in 2017

The number of organ donations in B.C. jumped by 13 per cent in just one in year, according to the Provincial Health Services Authority.

Donors saved 479 lives in 2017 and many did so after death, with the number of deceased donors jumping by 25 per cent, the health authority said. There was an especially dramatic increase (30 per cent) in the number of lung and kidney transplants.

Greater awareness that transplants are a viable option among patients and families as well as a culture shift in palliative care that has created a longer list of viable donors, said Dr. David Landsberg, BC Transplant’s provincial medial director.

“More lives are being saved thanks to life-saving transplants than ever before,” he said in a press release.

“This is a result of system changes we’ve made over the past few years that are now having an impact, but also a shift in our culture to one that fully supports organ donation as a normal end-of-life option.”

Hospitals referred 40 per cent more potential organ donors to BC Transplant in 2017 compared to just two years ago, according to the health authority.

Alison Snowden was one of 52 people who received a new pair of lungs in 2017.

“One day I was a healthy person and the next, doctors told my family that my lungs were destroyed,” she said.

“I'm so thankful to my donor for this gift of life. You never think something like this is going to happen to you until it does. A transplant saved my life.”

There are currently 638 on the waitlist for organ donations in B.C. In 2017, 29 people died while waiting for an organ donation.

B.C. residents can register to be an organ donor at www.transplant.bc.ca/

There are no restrictions on age, sexual orientation, medical conditions, and where you have previously lived.