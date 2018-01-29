Attorney General orders probe into B.C. Liberals' $1B ICBC 'dumpster fire'

British Columbia's Attorney General said his B.C. Liberal predecessors left taxpayers on the hook for "quite simply a financial dumpster fire" at the province's public auto insurer.

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC) last Thursday revealed it's is on track to lose $1.3 billion in public money this fiscal year alone.

Attorney General Dave Eby said Monday he's ordered an external probe into the agency's financials by Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) to get to the bottom of what he deemed "years of reckless decisions by the previous government."

"They knew the dumpster was on fire," Eby alleged, "but they pushed it behind the building rather than put the fire out.

"British Columbians were not told the truth about ICBC … Now British Columbians are facing the full consequences of the previous government hiding the truth."

Former transport minister Todd Stone, who oversaw the Crown corporation under the B.C. Liberal government, is currently running for that party's leadership following ex-leader Christy Clark's resignation last summer. Among his rivals: Mike de Jong, former finance minister.

ICBC, however, attributes the startling annual losses to a spike in car crashes last year and sky-high damages awarded for people's injuries on the roads, with some long-term injury claims finally getting paid out at great expense.

But Eby said there may be more to the picture, and called the financial claims of the previous government "astounding" and questionable, and promised further action to not only rein in ICBC's losses but — depending on PWC's findings — further investigation.

In particular, he said the previous government "scrubbed" recommendations from a report it commissioned into the long-troubled public insurer, but even he can't get access to the uncensored report because it's protected by "Cabinet confidence."

However, he ruled out moving the province to a "no-fault" insurance model like some other jurisdictions, nor will he consider privatizing the Crown corporation to make it more competitive, arguing it performs a vital public function.

"It is my very clearly stated intention that rates are affordable for British Columbians," he told reporters. "We have to address the system itself."