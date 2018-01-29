B.C. issues more fines to illegal rideshare drivers

B.C.’s Passenger Transportation Branch has investigated six companies operating in the Vancouver and Victoria regions, issuing 20 cease-and-desist orders to the illegal operators and 11 fines of $1,150 each to drivers.

The agency said Monday it continues to investigate and issue penalties to anyone operating an unauthorized taxi or ride-hailing service. To date, in addition to the cease-and-desist orders, the branch has issued a further dozen $1,150 fines to drivers identified as operating without a licence.

Companies operating under the names Go Kabu, Udi Kuaiche and U Drop, Racoon Go, Longmao, Dingdang Carpool and AO Rideshare are all operating in B.C., the hearings were told, with many of the companies targeting Metro Vancouver’s Chinese-speaking population.

On Jan. 9, the Passenger Transportation Branch told Metro it has issued 20 cease-and-desist orders and 11 fines. There have been no more cease and desist orders issued since that time, but the number of fines has risen to 23.

Kristin Vanderkuip, registrar of the branch, told the parliamentary committee that some of the drivers for these companies don’t even hold valid drivers licences, let alone the required Class 4 licence, medical exam, and appropriate insurance currently required to carry paying passengers.

The fines affect the drivers who use ride-hailing apps, not the companies offering the online platforms hosting them. That’s something new rideshare legislation will need to address, NDP MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert previously told Metro.

“There are no laws relating to actually finding the business and sending the business on to the drivers,” he said. "The company remains intact, the driver takes the hit: why would the company care?”

MLAs from all parties agreed that penalties for driving paying passengers without adequate insurance and other safeguards need to be higher. But, they argued, any stricter rules need to be developed in conjunction with new laws allowing and regulating rideshare services such as Uber.