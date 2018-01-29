Vancouver's Crosstown school re-naming proposal faces pushback

A Vancouver school board trustee wants to start a discussion about whether the new Crosstown Elementary school in Northeast False Creek should be given a new name, but some parents are not happy with the suggestion.

The new 510-seat school was originally named Crosstown Elementary in December 2016 and it will receive an indigenous name as well by the end of this year, according to the school board staff.

But trustee Allan Wong introduced a motion earlier this month to rename the school to reflect the city’s heritage and current student population.

“We have 110 schools in the district of Vancouver and not a single school is named after an Asian name – a figure, event, or the geographical area of Chinatown,” he said in a phone interview.

He confirmed that the school’s new name would co-exist with its future indigenous name.

“There were a number of organizations and individuals who felt it was a shame that we missed out on the opportunity to name a school after Alexander Won Cumyow, who had done a lot of important contributions to the city of Vancouver, heritage wise.”

Cumyow, born in 1861, is often cited as the first Chinese-Canadian person born in Canada and was an activist and court interpreter – he spoke English, Cantonese, Hakka, and Chinook Jargon. He also studied law but was not allowed to become a lawyer in B.C. because of his ethnicity.

Wong, who routinely speaks at schools about Chinese-Canadian history, said several grade 12 students brought up the idea of including other cultures in school names. He put forward a motion to give Crosstown Elementary a name that “binds the Asian and Indigenous communities” at a school board meeting on January 17.

School board trustees are scheduled to vote on the motion Monday night, which, if passed, would create a naming committee.

The committee will likely take about four months to gather feedback and put together recommendations for a new name, said Allan. If parents do not want the school re-named, then the committee will take that into account, he explained.

Sir William MacDonald Elementary in East Vancouver was renamed Xpey in October 2017to reflect its status as an Aborginal-focused school, following a similar process.

But about 600 people have signed a petition calling on school trustees to vote against the Crosstown re-naming motion altogether. The petition argues that a re-naming committee would be a “terrible waste of taxpayer monies” and that the school community wants to keep the Crosstown name.

“We love our school name and feel very attached to the culture we have been building around it over the last couple of years,” the petition reads.

Wong says he was surprised at the reaction from some people in the community.

“In my view, its important for students learn about the history of Vancouver and the different cultures. This [proposed] name helps with that.”

But he says the division among the community about this issue worries him and that he would not push the matter further if the motion fails to pass.

“Although I started in one direction, I do appreciate and think that as a trustee, we need to listen to all sides.”