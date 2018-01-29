Police say B.C.'s largest forest fire in 2017 was human caused

CLINTON, B.C. — RCMP say a wildfire that burned nearly 2,000 square kilometres of forest, brush and buildings in British Columbia last year was human caused.

The so-called Elephant Hill fire started on July 6 near Ashcroft and was officially declared contained on Oct. 2.

Police say in a news release they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and a dedicated tip line has been activated for anyone who may know how the flames started.

It was the largest blaze in a record-breaking wildfire season in the province.

Numerous homes were lost to the fire, including when flames raced through the community of Boston Flats, destroying 45 homes.

At the peak of last summer's wildfire season about 50,000 people were forced to run from their homes.