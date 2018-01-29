Police seek cell phone video in Granville St. nightclub death
Kalwinder Thind, 23, stepped in to break up a fight outside of the Cabana Lounge in the early hours of Jan. 27. He later died in hospital
The Vancouver police are asking for any cell phone video footage people may have taken of an early morning fight on Granville St. that claimed the life of a young nightclub worker.
Police say that edited versions of the footage has been uploaded to social media sites, but those who took the video have not yet come forward to submit the footage to police.
Kalwinder Thind, 23, stepped in to break up the fight that spilled out of the Cabana Lounge around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27. The young man, who worked at the Cabana Lounge, later died in hospital.
Police say the brawl appears to have started between two groups of people inside the Cabana Lounge at 1159 Granville St. between Davie and Helmcken St. The tension between the two groups had developed throughout the night, police say. The fight appears to have been an isolated incident, fuelled by alcohol, that “got out of hand,” according to Sergeant Jason Robillard, a police spokesman, as quoted in a police statement.
Five people were originally arrested but have since been released. No charges have been laid at this point. Police are still working on identifying all the people in the two groups and are asking them to come forward.
“We need to talk to the people involved as soon as possible,” Robillard said.
Anyone with information call call Vancouver Police Homicide Detectives at (604)717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-222-8477.
