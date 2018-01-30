B.C. proposes restricting diluted bitumen transport, blocking Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion

The B.C. government is proposing to restrict any increase in the amount of diluted bitumen that can be transported, until more is known about “the behaviour of spilled bitumen.”

The proposed restrictions would effectively block Kinder Morgan’s proposal to expand the capacity of its existing Trans Mountain pipeline, which would bring bitumen from Alberta through British Columbia and terminate in Burnaby, "until the behaviour of spilled bitumen can be better understood and there is certainty regarding the ability to adequately mitigate spills."

The pipeline expansion would mean the number of tankers carrying oil through Burrard Inlet would increase sevenfold.

“Restricting the transport of diluted bitumen across BC’s rivers and coastline is yet another roadblock facing Kinder Morgan’s already uncertain Trans Mountain pipeline and tankers project,” the environmental group Sierra Club said in a statement in response to the govenrment announcement.

“Even if Kinder Morgan and the federal government keep pushing to build the Trans Mountain pipeline and tankers, with these new regulations they won’t be able to ship diluted bitumen as planned.”

The proposed changes are part of the second phase of B.C.’s new oil spill regulations, and will include looking at oil spill response times, compensation for landowners affected by a spill and how geography would affect oil spill response times.

During National Energy Board hearings for Kinder Morgan’s application to expand its Trans Mountain pipeline, Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver testified that “we simply to not know enough to properly assess the risk and potential damages associated with a diluted bitumen spill in the Salish Sea,” according to a statement his office released Tuesday.

“I look forward to the new panel providing complete, robust and accurate information on this matter to the Minister that reinforces what which we already know - that there is no way currently to adequately respond to a spill of diluted bitumen.”