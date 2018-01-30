Vancouver could co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Vancouver is moving forward in a bid to be a co-host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which could cost the city upwards of $10 to $20 million.



As part of a proposed cross-North American hosting model, two Canadian cities, along with 25 U.S. cities and 3 Mexican cities, would provide venues to the world’s largest sporting event.



The decision to formally throw Vancouver’s name in the hat passed unanimously at a Jan. 30 city council meeting.



Mayor Gregor Robertson spoke in favour of the event at council and commended the new hosting model, formally called the United Bid Committee.



“This looks like a much stronger model...for countries to share the load,” he said.



He also made a plea for funding from the federal government, which FIFA requires from all World Cup applicants.



“We need that support from the federal government, that will be critical.”



In June of this year, FIFA will announce whether the United Bid Committee or Morocco (the only other contender for the 2026 World Cup) will host the games. If the United Bid is selected, Vancouver will still have to wait until 2021, when the United Bid announces its 12 to 16 official host cities.



If chosen, Vancouver would host three to five World Cup games at BC Place Stadium, over a two-week period.



Vancouver would also be required to provide soccer fields for teams to practice on before the tournament, and the entire festival operations would span about seven weeks.



Bid organizer Michelle Collens told Metro in a phone interview that it’s still too early to know how much money will be required from the provincial and federal governments.



“Funding specifically, a dollar amount is not being requested from the federal or provincial governments,” she said.



“There's no opportunity to put an estimate on it at this time, because of the intelligence that's necessary for the ever-changing landscape of what security is in the world,” Collens said.



The 2026 bid report, delivered to council, states that the city would be responsible for funding the FIFA Fan Fest area. At an estimated cost of $10-$20 million, the city could solicit help from “other stakeholders and public partners” to reduce the costs.



The report also states that individual host cities are estimated to see an extra $90 - $480 million each in economic activity.