Vancouver school to keep Crosstown name as motion falls

A group of parents at Crosstown Elementary are applauding the Vancouver School Board’s decision to vote down a motion Monday night that would have started a re-naming process for the school.

The board voted five to three against the motion put forward by trustee Allan Wong. One trustee abstained.

“We felt the [Crosstown] name was inclusive to everybody. Our philosophy is all are welcomed,” said Crosstown PAC chair Meaghan Taylor.

Trustee Janet Fraser says she voted against the motion because the re-naming request did not come from parents or students.

“Our policy at the moment anticipates a request that comes from the school community. The parents and kids at the school did not want to change the name,” she said, adding that the trustees received a package of 33 letters from students in the days leading up to the vote.

But she acknowledged that many of the letters that trustees received in support of a new name for the school mentioned that none of Vancouver’s schools have the name of a Chinese-Canadian person.

Taylor says that for the PAC, the issue was about following the re-naming policy already in place.

"By no means were we saying that a Chinese name was not welcomed, but that name was not picked out of the names in the original process,” she said, adding that the PAC is excited about adding an indigenous name to Crosstown Elementary later this year.

Fraser put forward a motion at Monday’s meeting, asking staff to come back with recommendations on how to make the school board’s re-naming policy better reflect multiculturalism and reconciliation.