Overdose deaths in B.C. at all time high, again

At least 1,422 people died of an overdose in BC in 2017, an increase of 43 per cent from 2016.

The number, released today by the B.C. Coroner, come in the midst of an overdose epidemic and marks 2017 as the highest number of illicit drug overdose deaths on record in B.C.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe added to the growing chorus of public health officials calling the issue a health emergency.

“There is no question that this is a public-health crisis that is impacting people from all walks of life, and we need to continue to work together to help reduce stigma and increase awareness and support for those at risk.”

Of the 1,422 overdose deaths, it’s suspected that that 81 per cent were caused by fentanyl.

As the coroners office continues to investigate, it’s expected that the number of overdose deaths in 2017 will be added to.