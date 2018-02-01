B.C. residents want car insurance discounts for dashcam users

What if ICBC gave insurance discounts to drivers who install dashcams in their cars?

That’s the question that Alex Jang, founder of a local dashcam company is pushing British Columbians to ask.

As ICBC faces a massive $1.3 billion deficit, Jang said dashcams could help the public auto insurance company to recoup some money.

“ICBC really could get some help with these dashcams just because that way they know exactly (with) car accidents - who's at fault,” he said.

Dashcams are small, hands-free cameras that record road activity and attach to the windshield near a vehicle’s rear-view mirror, and Jang said they act as “a second eye on the road.”

Insurance companies in Thailand, South Korea, and the U.K. provide discounts to people who install dashcams, Jang said.

“I want ICBC to at least consider (this),” he said.

In other countries, dashcams “help them to work more efficiently in a way they can solve their claims so very much quickly by looking at 10 seconds video footage,” Jang said.

Seventy per cent of B.C. residents “strongly agree” or “somehat agree” that those who use dashcams should get a discount on car insurance, according to an Insights West survey commissioned by Jang’s company, Black Box My Car. Meanwhile, 24 per cent “somewhat disagree” or “strongly disagree” with the proposal.

ICBC refused to be interviewed for this story, saying its position on dashcams was firm and it had no interest in discussing the idea. In an emailed statement, ICBC said it wouldn’t be lowering rates for dashcam users.

“While dashcams can be useful in assessing fault in a claim, they don’t do anything to lower your risk of being in a crash so we aren’t looking at lowering rates for anyone who uses them,” ICBC states.

Despite its stance, ICBC said it will “absolutely look at any [dashcam] footage as part of our overall assessment of a claim.”

However, Jang refutes ICBC’s position. He said there’s evidence that taxi companies in South Korea saw a nearly 18 per cent reduction in traffic accidents when they installed dashcams.

In a translated article from the Korea Transport Institute, it says this reduction in accidents happened over a four-year period during which overall accident rates in South Korea rose by about five per cent.

Jang is not alone in suggesting that new technology can encourage safer driving. Chuck Weinberg, a marketing professor at UBC said research shows that people become safer drivers when they install “telematic” devices in their cars.

Telematic devices are different from dashcams in that they record the driving speed and breaking information of a vehicle, and don’t record video.

These devices have been used to help insurance companies determine the price of car insurance for drivers at an individual level.

While Weinberg’s research has not focused on dashcams, he thinks ICBC should consider incorporating them more broadly.

“ICBC should be open to new technologies,” he said.