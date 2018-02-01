Hundreds gather to remember young man killed on Granville St.

Friends and family of Kalwinder Thind gathered last night on Granville St. to remember the 23-year-old, who died last Saturday after trying to break up a fight.

Rap and dance music played out of a white pickup truck while several of Thind’s friends held the young man’s father as he wept and knelt to kiss the spot on the pavement near where his son fell.

As the evening wore on the size of the crowd grew, with around 200 mourners spilling over the sidewalk and into Granville St. in front of the Cabana Lounge.

Thind was working at the Cabana when he stepped in to try to break up a fight that had started in the club and moved onto the street outside in the early morning hours of Jan. 27. He was injured and later died in hospital.

Earlier this week police appealed to the public for cell phone video of the incident, saying they know such footage exists because edited versions of the fight have been posted on social media.

Five people were originally arrested but have since been released, police said on Monday. No charges have been laid at this point. Police are still working on identifying all the people in the two groups and are asking them to come forward.