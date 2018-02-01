Injured men rescued from B.C. mountain following 'criminal actions': RCMP

VANCOUVER — Police say two men have been taken to hospital following apparent "criminal actions" on a mountain north of Vancouver.

North Vancouver RCMP posted a tweet Thursday morning saying emergency responders were called to Mount Seymour for reports of an injured hiker or camper.

They say an injured male was found about 15 minutes from the parking lot and taken to hospital for treatment.

Another injured man was also found on the mountain and taken to hospital.

No details have been released about what caused the injuries, but Mounties say they "appear to be related to criminal actions."