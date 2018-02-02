Liberal leadership hopeful loses members over missing emails before vote count

VANCOUVER — One of the contenders vying to lead British Columbia's Liberal party won't have the backing of 1,349 prospective members who were disqualified from voting because of incomplete applications.

A spokesman for Todd Stone's campaign says email addresses were missing on membership applications of people whose first language is not English.

Peter Fassbender says in a statement the issue came to light Jan. 26 when the party contacted Stone's senior campaign team.

Stone immediately requested a full investigation to determine what happened.

Fassbender says the party agreed with Stone that people with incomplete applications should not be allowed to cast a ballot before the Liberal party chooses its next leader on Saturday evening.

He says some membership applications by all six campaigns have been deemed incomplete because of the party's rigorous verification process.