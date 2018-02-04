'I started at 12-years old:' eating-disorder survivor shares story

“I started at 12 years old – I wanted to lose five pounds. I felt like people would like me if I was five pounds thinner.”

Vancouver cardiac-surgery nurse Marlena Dumas has dealt with an eating disorder for more than half of her life. She shared her story with Metro to raise awareness of the condition during Eating Disorder Awareness week (Feb. 1 to 7).

Experts say the risk of death for people suffering from eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia can be 20 times higher than for healthy individuals.

And like many mental illnesses, stigma is one of one of the biggest barriers people with eating disorders face, said Dr. Julia Raudzus, head of the Provincial Adult Tertiary Eating Disorder program at St. Paul’s Hospital.

“It’s not a behaviour issue or a choice. There are real genetic and biological reasons why eating disorders occur. If we can start to understand what is really going on, it helps to reduce the stigma,” she said.

Dumas was diagnosed with anorexia when she was 15 years old, after her parents realize she had been severely restricting her food intake. But even then, Dumas did not recognize the danger she was in.

“Although I was diagnosed with it I didn’t think I had a problem. I thought that everything was fine and I was in control. I didn’t want help.”

Her parents sent her to BC Children’s Hospital for treatment, which ranged from medical stabilization to group and individual therapy. Dumas went through the motions but said that at the time, she was still unsure whether she wanted to fully give up her eating disorder.

Dumas went on to graduate from high school and start nursing school, where she was the top of her class. Then, she relapsed.

The dean told her she could not carry on with her studies until she took care of her own health.

“I was really angry and frustrated,” said Dumas.

“It just showed how powerful the eating disorder was. I couldn’t see how it was taking over my life.”

But she wanted to finish school, so she went into treatment at St. Paul’s Hospital. This time, therapy helped her understand she was using anorexia as a coping mechanism.

“I was scared growing up. I was scared of people in the world that weren’t nice to me. I was scared of emotions and feelings. The eating disorder kept me numb and prevented me from having to deal with life and the world,” she said.

“It kept me safe. I wasn’t sure how to not use the eating disorder and still be able to live in the world.”

But treatment helped and Dumas was able to finish nursing school and started working after graduation.

A couple years later, she relapsed again for the third time. She was 24 years old.

“That was the rock bottom for me. I gave up hope,” said Dumas.

“I was cutting. I was suicidal. I didn’t see any hope from there.”

Her family encouraged her to go to St. Paul’s Hospital for reassessment and the doctors there told her she needed to be in hospital – either by choice, or if she refused, she would be certified.

She decided to give recovery one more chance.

“I thought if I did it 100 per cent this time and really committed to it, it would work. And if not, I would let the eating disorder kill me. I was just so tired of it.”

After more than a year in treatment, Dumas recovered and has not relapsed in the 10 years since. She has since gone back to work, bought a home, had relationships, and just had “a normal average life.” She practices yoga, takes days off work when she doesn’t feel well, and writes in a journal. But she emphasizes she couldn’t have done it without help.

Dumas is now a patient advocate and shares her story with people suffering from eating disorders, to show them recovery is possible.

“I remember how hopeless I felt and I thought it was an endless battle. I needed to talk to people who were on the other side. I was desperate to hear from people who were on the other side," she said.

“Don’t lose hope. You have to find out who you are without the eating disorder. It is a lot of work but and it is hard, but it is important.”