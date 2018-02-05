B.C. releases new marijuana rules ahead of federal legalization

The B.C. government has released a new framework for selling, growing, and using cannabis ahead of the federal government's expected legalization of marijuana this summer.

People under the age of 19 will not be allowed to possess any amount of cannabis, except for medical use.

People aged 19 and over will be able to buy non-medical cannabis from both private and public retail stores. The government wil also operate an online store for non-medical cannabis. Cannabis retailers will not be allowed to sell liquor or tobacco at the same store.

There will be no cap on the number of retailers for cannabis stores, but municipalities can make their own rules based on the needs of their communities, the province said in a press release.

Restrictions on smoking in public spaces will apply to cannabis use too, meaning that landlords and strata councils will be able to restrict or prohibit recreational marijuana smoking. People will be allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants per house as long as the plants are not visible to passers-by.