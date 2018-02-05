Backcountry ski guides hold clues to avalanche risk, says researcher

Experienced back-country ski guides are pros when it comes to avalanche risk assessment and a researcher at Simon Fraser University is trying to understand how they do it.

Avalanches kill an average of 13 Canadians per year, and the majority of those deaths happen in B.C. and Alberta. With March — the height of avalanche season — around the corner, SFU professor Pascal Haegeli is teaming up with six backcountry ski companies to figure out how they make decisions about avalanche risk.

The popularity of backcountry sports has grown dramatically, he said. "We have a very highly regarded backcountry community here, so why not learn directly from them?

“Because these guides have been in the mountains for so long, these decisions (around how to stay away from avalanches) have become very intuitive to them. They just have sort of a sixth sense for knowing what the conditions are and knowing what's appropriate."

Haegeli is using GPS devices to track exactly where the guides take their clients on a given day, and is comparing that with the guides’ owned detailed written records, as well as regional avalanche warnings.

“Every morning those guiding teams discuss all of these (backcountry ski) runs and discuss which runs they think are appropriate for skiing and which ones they close for the day,” he said.

“These are fairly large areas (they can choose from), so you can imagine guides have fairly significant choices of how exactly they want to ski these runs.”

He hopes to “extract” their intuitive knowledge of avalanches, and build a decision-making app that recreational back-country adventurers can use. In essence, the public would have access to the knowledge and decision-making skills of experts when they go out.

According to Haegeli, Canada is on track for an average year of avalanche deaths. The avalanche season is about a third of the way through, and so far four people have died in avalanches.

The research will be a five-year-long project, and an avalanche risk assessment tool wouldn’t be available until after it’s finished. The resulting product won’t be foolproof, but Haegeli is confident the tool will help.

“The guidance would probably be at a fairly large scale,” he said, and will communicate things like “‘these are trips that are appropriate under the given conditions, based on what we know of how the professional guides would decide,’ versus ‘these are probably inappropriate choices to make.’”