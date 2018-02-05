Details about sale and use of pot in B.C.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia has announced details of how marijuana will be sold and regulated in the province once the federal government makes it legal later this year. Here's a list of proposed regulations:

— Pot will be sold in public and private stores, not where liquor or tobacco are sold.

— Personal possession of non-medicinal marijuana for people who are at least 19 will be limited to 30 grams.

— Marijuana smoking will be allowed in public places where tobacco smoking or vaping is permitted, but not in parks or beaches where children would go.

— Adults will be permitted to grow up to four plants per household, but landlords are allowed to prohibit cultivation.

— A 90-day driving ban will apply to anyone caught driving while drug-impaired, and the province will increase training for law enforcement officers to recognize impairment.

— A registration process will be launched for people applying for a cannabis retail licence, but licences will not be issued without the support of local governments.