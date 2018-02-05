Man charged after East Vancouver bank robbery ends in car crash

A man has been charged with two counts of robbery after Vancouver police arrested him in a stolen Porsche Cayenne that he and an alleged accomplice used to flee from the scene of two bank robberies on Commercial Drive.

Officers received a call about a bank robbery on Commercial Drive just after 1 p.m., and then again 30 minutes later from another bank on East Broadway and Commercial Drive.

Police recieved a description of the getaway car – a Porsche Cayenne – but didn't have to look too hard for it. Soon after, a vehicle matching that description was involved in a five-car collision at Clark Drive and 1st Avenue.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the two suspects, including Jordan Anthony Doddridge, 23, who was allegedly driving the stolen Porsche.

Vancouver police have also recommended charges against the woman who was sitting in the passenger seat.

Four people in the other vehicles involved in the collission were taken to hospital, one with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened and additional charges could be recommended.