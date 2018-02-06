B.C. Coroner concludes investigation into Leviathan II drowning deaths

The B.C. Coroners Service has concluded its investigation into the sinking of the Leviathan II near Tofino, and is making two recommendations to Transport Canada to improve safety on boats.

Six people died in October 2015 when a tour boat, the Leviathan II, was hit by a large wave. The victims were tourists; five were British citizens and one was Australian. The three crew members and 21 other passengers were rescued.

The coroner has concluded the deaths were by drowning and were accidental. The B.C. Coroners Service is recommending that life jackets be worn by all passengers when they are on the outer decks of vessels that are greater than 15 tons and are carrying more than 12 passengers.

Additionally, the coroner wants Transport Canada to look at expanding the number and type of boats required to carry radio beacons that can be used to locate vessels during an emergency, echoing a similar recommendation by the Transportation Safety Board.

Last June, the board wrapped up its investigation into the tragic accident and found that emergency responders did not know about the accident for 45 minutes because the crew of the Leviathan II did not have time to send a distress call.