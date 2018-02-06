Eby hopes to reverse ICBC's $1B loss with $5,500 suffering cap, faster dispute process

A week after he lambasted the B.C. Liberals for leaving his government a "dumpster fire" financial mess at its public auto insurer, Attorney General David Eby said he can reverse massive losses without significantly overhauling the system but by tackling "out-of-control legal costs."

Instead, he said that the Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC)'s $1-billion losses in the current fiscal year can be offset by a few changes. Those include capping payouts for "pain and suffering" from accidents to $5,500 — two-thirds below the current average — and streamlining disputes in insurance claims through a new independent tribunal.

"The reforms I'm announcing today are intended to make ICBC financially sustainable," Eby told reporters Tuesday, "… reforms that will rein in out-of-control legal costs."

But for those hoping the province would rein in skyrocketing accident costs — and a growing number of collisions every year — by more drastic measures will have to wait for any deeper moves.

Some have called on the province to move towards even a partial "no fault" insurance program with capped injury costs, while others have decried cost caps as unfair to those seriously injured on the roads with lasting impacts. Some have pushed for ICBC to be privatized to increase competition and reduce the public fiscal risk, a proposal that Eby has steadfastly resisted.

But payout caps were an easy target for Eby, since B.C. is the last province to impose maximum compensation for various soft-tissue and suffering injuries.

He promised that those "seriously injured in an accident" would not be left hanging but would be adequately provided for financially. He said payouts had not been revised since 1991 — and that major injuries could receive up to $300,000.