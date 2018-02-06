Missing man's remains found on Vancouver Island after almost 11 years

VICTORIA — British Columbia's coroners service says remains found on Vancouver Island late last year belong to a man who disappeared in the area nearly 11 years ago.

The BC Coroners Service says results from DNA analysis on remains found near Lake Cowichan on Dec. 22 show they belong to Darreld Rayner.

Police have said the 52-year-old Lake Cowichan resident went missing in May 2007 while out on a morning walk with his Jack Russell Terrier.

Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers has said the dog was later found on a logging road and searchers looking for the missing man found his coffee mug.

The coroners service has not released Rayner's cause of death, but says his remains were found in a steep, secluded area.