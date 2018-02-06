'Protections on the ground:' Trans-rights advocate launches new human rights foundation

A Vancouver-based transgender rights advocate is launching a new foundation to make sure human rights laws are respected by governments, citizens and institutions.

The Morgane Oger Foundation will work with minority groups, including those in the Indigenous and LGBTQ communities. Morgane Oger is the vice-president of the B.C. NDP and former NDP provincial candidate for the Vancouver-False Creek riding.

“It is long overdue for Canadians to know that new and existing laws are not purely symbolic. If leveraged, they have the ability to make all of our lives equitable and fair,” she said in a statement, adding on Twitter that the foundation will aim to narrow gaps between human rights law and "protection(s) on the ground."

The new foundation’s mission is “to increase equality and justice for all Canadians by working to diminish the gap between the federal and provincial law of Canada and its application through education, advocacy, and participation in legal interventions.”

In 2016, Oger was part of a small team that successfully convinced the then B.C. Liberal government to protect transgender people under the B.C. Human Rights Code.