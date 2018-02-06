Tiny house company showcases tiny 'village' in Vancouver

Tiny houses are still banned in Vancouver, but more people are opting to move out of the city in order to live the tiny lifestyle, according to some builders.

That’s the kind of excitement tiny-house builders Shannon and Brian Persse hope to capture in this year’s BC Home and Garden Show. Mint Tiny House Company is bringing three tiny homes to the show to create a tiny “village.”

“There are talks of tiny home communities coming to the Lower Mainland and there are people working on getting that approved. This is a good opportunity to show the general public what that would look like,” said Shannon, who started the company in 2014 with her husband.

Tiny houses, which look like diminutive versions of a single-family houses on wheels, are currently considered RVs in the City of Vancouver and city bylaws prohibit people from living in vehicles. Additionally, dwellings must be at least 398-square feet. Advocates like the BC Tiny House Collective are calling for a change to those bylaws — but so far, the city hasn’t budged.

But more than enough city folk want to head to Vancouver Island or the Interior with a tiny house in tow to keep the Persses busy. In rural communities, it would be feasible for tiny-house owners to settle down in groups, much like people already do in RV or trailer parks.

Brian and a team of 16 carpenters build about one tiny house every week in a workshop in Delta, said Shannon, who used to be a realtor.

The Persses live in a mobile home 10 minutes away from the workshop and plan to switch to a tiny house one day. Brian actually built a tiny house for them but they ended up selling it to a customer who desperately wanted one on short notice.

A few years ago, most of their customers used to come from the United States, said Shannon. But as the housing affordability crisis in B.C. worsened, the couple started to get requests from locals. Now, more than half of their clients are Vancouver-area residents who plan to park their tiny house outside of the city, according to Shannon.

“I don’t see our real-estate market slowing down, so I don’t see the need for tiny houses to slow down.”

The flexible lifestyle associated with tiny houses is also appealing to a lot of young people, said Shannon, who is 28.

“This is something I personally love about them – they are on wheels. I’m from the generation that doesn’t want to be tied down too much,” she said.

“This gives us the option to change our minds and move.”

The Mint Tiny House Company offers three sizes based on the length – 28, 30, and 34-feet. The largest size would give customers just under 400-square feet of living space, according to Shannon. Prices range from $50,000 to $100,000 excluding taxes.

The three tiny houses at the BC Home and Garden Show will be fully furnished to give people a sense of what it would be like to live in one.

“That’s how you get to feel the space and realize it’s not as claustrophobic as I thought it would be,” said Shannon.

“You can have a full lifestyle and still live tiny.”