What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER —

CAP ON MINOR INJURIES INTENDED TO SAVE MONEY FOR CASH-STRAPPED ICBC

The B.C. government is putting a $5,500 cap on pain and suffering claims for minor injuries to help deal with a staggering financial loss at ICBC.

Attorney General David Eby says the change will take effect in April 2019 as part of a series of major adjustments at the public auto insurer, which is facing a projected $1.3-million shortfall this fiscal year.

Eby says minor ICBC injury claims disputes will be redirected to the civil resolution tribunal to be decided quickly and to lower litigation costs.

He says the changes will not only save ICBC $1 billion a year in projected claims costs but will allow for major changes to accident benefits, which he says will dramatically increase care for anyone injured in a crash.

---

---

LAW MAKES IT ILLEGAL TO CAPTURE CETACEANS IN CANADA

Amendments to the federal Fisheries Act will make it illegal to capture whales, dolphins and porpoises in Canadian waters for the purpose of keeping them in captivity.

Federal officials say existing permits for such activities will be honoured but cetaceans will only be allowed to be captured in future if they are in distress, injured or in need of care.

The move comes in the wake of a Vancouver Park Board ban on the acquisition of new whales, dolphins or porpoises by the Vancouver aquarium.

It was among a number of changes introduced by the Trudeau government on Tuesday aimed at expanding protections for fish and protecting habitat.

---

---

POLICE INVESTIGATING AFTER HUMAN REMAINS FOUND

Police are investigating the discovery of humans bones in a field in Abbotsford.

They say a passerby found the remains on Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Judy Bird says when bones are located police initially consider it to be a crime scene while they investigate, adding it can take some time to identify the remains.

Bird says police will be looking at files of missing people in the area, as well as neighbouring jurisdictions as part of the investigation.

---

---

DEADLINE EXTENDED ON EMPTY HOMES TAX

The city of Vancouver is pushing back the deadline for residential property owners to submit declarations needed to avoid the empty homes tax.

The city says about 96 per cent of all property owners have so far submitted their required Empty Homes Tax declarations but about 7,000 have still not informed the city about the status of their properties.

Because 2017 was the first year the new tax was in effect, the city says it's pushing back the declaration filing deadline by a month to March 5.

Those who have not filed by then face a $250 fine and their properties will be deemed vacant and subject to the new tax, with notices of fines and penalties to be issued in mid-March.

---