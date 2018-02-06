Why are gas prices in Metro Vancouver so high right now?

Metro Vancouver has the highest gas prices in North America, but motorists have been getting an extra sticker shock over the past two weeks with prices soaring to as high as $1.47 a litre.

Overall, gas prices across Canada and the U.S. are expected to rise in 2018, according to GasBuddy.com, a website that provides information about gas costs in different areas.

But B.C.’s south coast has been hit particularly hard lately because the region’s sole refinery in Burnaby has not been operating due to maintenance shutdown, said Dan McTeague, a Toronto-based analyst with GasBuddy.com.

“You only have one refinery in the area, and it’s not big enough to supply all of Vancouver’s needs and the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island,” said McTeague, referring to the Burnaby Refinery which Chevron recently sold to a company called Parkland.

“So the alternative is to bring in product from…Washington State, through the four refineries there, or we bring it through the Trans Mountain pipeline.”

McTeague said he understands the maintenance at the Burnaby refinery could go on for the next 35-40 days, and possibly for up to 60 days, which will send a ripple through the industry and will keep prices high for some time.

In the meantime, B.C. is importing more gasoline by barge from the United States, which in turn is pushing up prices in Washington and Oregon.

Metro Vancouver continues to pay the highest price for gas in North America, McTeague noted. He believes there are two main factors behind the high prices: with only one refinery and Trans Mountain operating at capacity, supply is constrained.

In addition, motorists pay relatively high taxes on gas: as well as federal and provincial taxes (including B.C.’s carbon tax), Metro Vancouver drivers pay a fuel tax to fund public transit in the region. It all adds up to around $0.50 a litre.