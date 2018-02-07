Homicide probe in Penticton, B.C., leads to arrest, release, of young woman

PENTICTON, B.C. — A 20-year-old British Columbia woman was arrested, and almost immediately released, in connection with the homicide of a 17-year-old male in Penticton nearly one year ago.

Penticton RCMP say the woman, who has not been named, was picked up last Thursday.

Charges were not laid and Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says the woman was released the same day.

Moskaluk says the arrest follows the April 2, 2017, death of the Penticton resident, who went into medical distress while in the company of a young woman.

She called for help but the teenager could not be saved.