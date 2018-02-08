B.C. government boosts minimum wage to $12.65 in June

John Horgan has a message for low-wage earners: "Help is on the way."

On Thursday, the Premier announced the results of the fair wages commission, which he set up after the NDP came to power on a promise to bring the floor up to $15 per hour — eventually.

In June, minimum wage will reach $12.65, and eventually, in three years, will actually exceed the promise by reaching $15.20.

Business groups have expressed concerns about too fast an increase, as Ontario recently jumped to $15 without a transition period, outraging many industries.

B.C.'s approach, Horgan said, offers "predictability." And balances the needs of those toiling at the bottom of the economic ladder.