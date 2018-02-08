More than 1 in 4 Canadian athletes at the 2018 Olympics hail from B.C.

B.C. will be well represented at the 2018 PyeongChang games: 28 per cent of the athletes on Team Canada have some connection to the province.

In total, 63 out of 225 athletes in Team Canada either lived or trained in B.C. at some point, according to viaSport, the organization responsible for administering amateur sport funding in B.C.

Only 13 per cent of Canadians live in B.C.

"We are extremely proud to work with so many amazing athletes living and training here in British Columbia," says Canadian Sport Institute Pacific CEO, Wendy Pattenden.

"Having watched them work so hard for these Games, we can't wait to see their performances in South Korea. It's particularly gratifying to see the number of athletes increasing with every set of Games."

Athletes from the Lower Mainland heading to the PyeongChang include figure skater Larkyn Austman, hockey players Stefan Elliot and Gilbert Brule, and skeleton slider Jane Channell. Meghan Agosta, a Vancouver police officer, is also competing on Canada’s women’s hockey team.