TransLink hits record-high ridership in 2017

People in Metro Vancouver used public transit a record-breaking 407 million times in 2017, according to TransLink.

It's a 5.7 per cent increase compared to 2016, which was also a record-breaking year for transit in the Vancouver area.

The transit authority credits the boost to the new Evergreen line and strong economic growth in Metro Vancouver. TransLink goes on to say no other urban centre in Canada has seen as great of a shift toward public transit and that further investment – like the Broadway extension and the Surrey LRT – are crucial to the region.

One in five people in Vancouver take public transit, according to the latest census data.

"Past investments in transit infrastructure are paying dividends as we see the record-breaking ridership and the rapid growth in transit as the preferred option for commuters," said Kevin Desmond, CEO of TransLink.

"It’s a great trajectory, and with demand for transit still running high, it’s imperative that we continue investing and adding service, so we can deliver service that is reliable, convenient and reduces crowding for our customers."

TransLink ridership

Bus: 247 million

Expo/Millenium Line: 105 million

Canada Line: 46 million

West Coast Express: 2.32 million