'We are not done:' Offer to buy East Vancouver's Rio Theatre accepted

East Vancouver's Rio Theatre says its offer to buy the building has been accepted, but warned there is still more work to do to secure the deal.

The 80-year old movie theatre was listed for sale earlier this month, immediately raising fears that the independent arts venue could be replaced by condos. The Rio shows movies but also hosts comedy, burlesque and other performances; in 2012, owner Corinne Lea fought for and won the ability to serve alcohol during some events in a bid to keep the movie theatre financially viable.

"Our offer was accepted - for now. We have it. We did it. But we are so totally not done yet!" reads a message posted last night on the Rio Theatre's Twitter account. "Part of the reason we got where we are now is because of the #EastVan #Vancouver #CDNfilm love. But hey man - the show must go on and we are not done."

Leonard Schein — who formerly owned the Fifth Avenue Cinema, the Park Cinema and The Ridge — acted as intermediary between Lea and the cinema's owners to broker the offer. The property has been assessed at $4 million, but is zoned for a 10-storey building.

A petition launched by the Rio gathered over 20,000 signatures, and the campaign drew attention outside of Vancouver: director Kevin Smith and actor Elijah Wood, among others, tweeted their support and Smith offered to show his films at the theatre to help raise money.