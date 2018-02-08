You've no right to be bored: 4 things to do in Metro Van this weekend

Living in the Lower Mainland, there's a mind-boggling array of things to get out and do, no matter how you get around or your budget (and even if it's raining!). Metro scans our region's dozen cities for just a few of the things you could try out this weekend — from outdoors events to arts festivals and ways you and your family can make a difference!

Last weekend for PuSh fest!

Where can you mix music, theatre, dance, film and multimedia? PuSh international performing arts festival continues until Sunday, it's your last chance to catch performances like King Arthur's Night, a play where lovers give birth to an upstart goat, a 16-piece choir accompanies phone-recorded melodies scored by Veda Hille, and the cast features actors with Down syndrome—from the "lateral imagination" of playwright and actor Niall McNeil and Neworld Theatre's Marcus Youssef. More info online.

Touch the odd and extreme with Mr. Ripley

From the range of body modifications practiced around the world to bizarre creatures and "extreme biology," The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! exhibition opened this week at TELUS World of Science, and runs until April 22. The deeper look at renowned adventurer and collector Robert Ripley "reveals how science can unlock secrets and explain the unexplainable," organizers state, offering a literally hands-on experience of "remarkable realms of scientific discoveries" and "touchable specimens." More information www.scienceworld.ca/ripleys

Feast your heart out at Dine Out

The annual festival of incredible food is back, running until Sunday. And it offers countless 'delicious events that provide you with unique culinary experiences to please your palate,' organizers boast. This year, there are more than 200 restaurants with set-menu offerings at varying price-points, plus a variety of live food-and-drink related events. But be warned: restaurant reservations highly recommended. For more information and a full guide of participating eateries, visit Dine Out's website.

Honour the Quebec mosque victims