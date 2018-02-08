News / Vancouver

You've no right to be bored: 4 things to do in Metro Van this weekend

Metro scans the weekend for things to do—from outdoors events to arts festivals and ways you and your family can make a difference!

It's the Family Day weekend, and Cypress Mountain Resort is the place to take in four days of fun, whether or not you are a skier or boarder. It kicks off with Backspin Bluegrass concert in the main lodge at noon, followed by a family pizza night 5-7:30 p.m. ($13 with lift ticket, $18 without), a 6-9 p.m. fire pit and s'mores in the plaza, then a fireworks show Friday 8 p.m. And starting 5 p.m. Friday until the end of Monday, kids lift, trail and tubing tickets are half-price. Saturday features a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m., $9 roast beef lunch, noon magic show in the grill, more bonfire and an evening concert. Sunday will see the weekend's second fireworks at 8 p.m. after an afternoon of live music and an evening fire pit, culminating Monday 7-9 p.m. with the Adam Woodall Band in the Crazy Raven bar. Finally, Hollyburn Lodge hosts a Vancouver International Film Festival screening of the world premier of Driven, about an ultra-distance obstance race, and the B.C. premier of Hunting Giants, about the quest for Canada's biggest tree — Monday 7 p.m., free with nordic ticket. More info www.cypressmountain.com

Living in the Lower Mainland, there's a mind-boggling array of things to get out and do, no matter how you get around or your budget (and even if it's raining!). Metro scans our region's dozen cities for just a few of the things you could try out this weekend — from outdoors events to arts festivals and ways you and your family can make a difference!

Last weekend for PuSh fest!

Where can you mix music, theatre, dance, film and multimedia? PuSh international performing arts festival continues until Sunday, it's your last chance to catch performances like King Arthur's Night, a play where lovers give birth to an upstart goat, a 16-piece choir accompanies phone-recorded melodies scored by Veda Hille, and the cast features actors with Down syndrome—from the "lateral imagination" of playwright and actor Niall McNeil and Neworld Theatre's Marcus Youssef. More info online.

Touch the odd and extreme with Mr. Ripley

From the range of body modifications practiced around the world to bizarre creatures and "extreme biology," The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! exhibition opened this week at TELUS World of Science, and runs until April 22. The deeper look at renowned adventurer and collector Robert Ripley "reveals how science can unlock secrets and explain the unexplainable," organizers state, offering a literally hands-on experience of "remarkable realms of scientific discoveries" and "touchable specimens." More information www.scienceworld.ca/ripleys

Feast your heart out at Dine Out

The annual festival of incredible food is back, running until Sunday. And it offers countless 'delicious events that provide you with unique culinary experiences to please your palate,' organizers boast. This year, there are more than 200 restaurants with set-menu offerings at varying price-points, plus a variety of live food-and-drink related events. But be warned: restaurant reservations highly recommended. For more information and a full guide of participating eateries, visit Dine Out's website.

Honour the Quebec mosque victims

Are you concerned about rising Islamophobia in Canada and want to make a stand? The Coalition Against Bigotry Pacific is organizing a vigil to mark one year since the horrific massacre in a Quebec City mosque by a white supremacist — and to send a message for Canada to honour the day officially. Stand together for a peaceful vigil this Saturday 4 p.m. in Surrey's Holland Park.

