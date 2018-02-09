Unseasonably early daffodils prompt search for pickers on Vancouver Island

VICTORIA — As some parts of British Columbia shiver under record-breaking dumps of snow, spring appears to have arrived early on southern Vancouver Island.

The general manager of Longview Farm near Victoria says mild, rainy weather has coaxed out a golden crop of daffodils.

Ryan Vantreight says the blooms are as much as three weeks ahead of schedule.

He says the early flowers must be picked immediately and the farm needs about 20 seasonal workers right away.

The blossoms will then be rushed to markets that include the American Cancer Society's Daffodil Days campaign, held in March.