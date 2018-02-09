Unseasonably early daffodils prompt search for pickers on Vancouver Island
A
A
Share via Email
VICTORIA — As some parts of British Columbia shiver under record-breaking dumps of snow, spring appears to have arrived early on southern Vancouver Island.
The general manager of Longview Farm near Victoria says mild, rainy weather has coaxed out a golden crop of daffodils.
Ryan Vantreight says the blooms are as much as three weeks ahead of schedule.
He says the early flowers must be picked immediately and the farm needs about 20 seasonal workers right away.
The blossoms will then be rushed to markets that include the American Cancer Society's Daffodil Days campaign, held in March.
Longview Farm exports tens of thousands of daffodils across North America every year. (CFAX)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket
-
Police say remains of 6 victims found in Bruce McArthur investigation
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies
-
Former Nova Scotia NDP MP Peter Stoffer faces harassment allegations