Man dies after surf accident near Tofino, B.C.
A
A
Share via Email
TOFINO, B.C. — A 24-year-old man has died while surfing near the resort town of Tofino, B.C.
Police say they received a call Saturday about a surfing incident on Long Beach.
They say the coast guard in Tofino helped recover the man from the water, but he did not survive.
The man's identity has not been released.
Foul play is not suspected and police say the file is now part of a coroner's investigation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Teenager taken to hospital after being hit in Halifax crosswalk
-
Vicky Mochama: Saskatchewan stumbled with show of force after Colten Boushie's death
-
Dartmouth man charged with forcible confinement after 'physical disturbance'
-
Video: Three injured, dozens evacuated after explosion at Mississauga strip mall